Congress MLC alleges large-scale corruption in Dalit Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy has made serious allegations of large-scale corruption in the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Reddy accused BRS MLAs of receiving funds from the scheme’s beneficiaries and called for action against them. Despite media reports on this issue, Chief Minister KCR has not taken any action against the MLAs. Reddy revealed that the Chief Minister himself had warned the MLAs who received funds for the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the plenary session of the BRS. Reddy has accused KCR of trying to shield the guilty MLAs and doing injustice to the Dalit community.

Addressing the media, Jeevan Reddy stated that the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which was intended to benefit the Dalit community, had been badly affected by corruption. He alleged that the MLAs were adding their names to the list of beneficiaries to receive funds. The Congress MLC further alleged that KCR was trying to protect the MLAs, despite the Chief Minister’s admission that the MLAs were receiving funds from the scheme’s beneficiaries.

Jeevan Reddy pointed out that Dr Rajaiah was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister on corruption charges, but MLAs receiving funds from Dalits were being shielded. He accused KCR of showing no fear among the MLAs and said that the Chief Minister would be directly responsible for any irregularities in the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched by the Telangana government with the objective of empowering Dalit families in the state by providing them financial assistance to start their own businesses. The scheme was announced ahead of the Huzurabad assembly by-elections, which took place last year.

Jeevan Reddy’s allegations of corruption in the scheme have caused a stir in the state’s political circles, with many demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. It remains to be seen what action the Telangana government will take in response to these allegations.