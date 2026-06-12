Congress MLC faces uncertainty after NCLT insolvency order

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed is facing a major legal and political setback after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, declared him insolvent in a case linked to an alleged loan default of Rs 1,454 crore by Bengaluru-based Scotts Garments Limited.

The tribunal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a consortium of lenders, including the State Bank of India, Canara Bank and IDBI Bank, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. The banks had sought legal intervention after the company allegedly failed to clear massive outstanding dues despite repeated recovery efforts.

The NCLT’s decision has triggered speculation over the future of Naseer Ahmed’s membership in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Legal experts indicate that insolvency-related findings against a public representative can have significant consequences, including possible disqualification proceedings depending on the outcome of subsequent legal processes.

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The order has also sparked political debate, with opposition parties likely to question the Congress leadership over the issue. The development comes at a sensitive time for the ruling party, which is already engaged in preparations for upcoming political and legislative activities.

Sources familiar with the case said the tribunal accepted the lenders’ plea after examining documents related to the default and admitted the matter for insolvency proceedings. An insolvency resolution process is expected to commence as per provisions of the IBC.

The case revolves around the financial liabilities of Scotts Garments Limited, which reportedly accumulated dues of Rs 1,454 crore owed to multiple banks. The lenders approached the NCLT seeking recovery through insolvency mechanisms after conventional efforts failed to yield results.

Meanwhile, legal circles suggest that Naseer Ahmed may challenge the order before an appellate authority. Any appeal could play a crucial role in determining both the insolvency proceedings and the political implications arising from the case.

The NCLT ruling has placed the Congress MLC under intense scrutiny, with questions emerging about the impact on his legislative position. While no final decision has yet been taken regarding his membership, the insolvency declaration has undoubtedly cast a shadow over his political future.

As the legal battle moves forward, attention will remain focused on whether the order ultimately results in his disqualification from the Legislative Council or is overturned through higher judicial forums