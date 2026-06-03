Congress MP criticises BJP for not cooperating with Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Bhuvanagiri MP Ch Kiran Kumar Reddy has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for organising the Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Delhi on Tuesday, June 2, as the party’s internal affair.

Addressing the media in Delhi on Wednesday, June 3, he accused BJP national president Nitin Nabin and other leaders of instigating the people of Telangana in their speeches at the event.

“The world knows that Telangana was granted statehood by former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in 2014, when there were 25 Congress MPs from Andhra Pradesh and 12 MPs from here in the UPA 2 government,” he said.

“Even KCR had not imagined that Telangana’s statehood was turning into a reality at the time, as he was only playing timepass politics in the name of Telangana. When KCR looted the state for 10 years, why was G Kishan Reddy silent?” he questioned.

“Why is the Centre not contributing its grant for the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project? Why is there no contribution for the Musi Riverfront Development Project?” Ready questioned.

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“When Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is seeking an appointment with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to negotiate the height of Tummidihatti Barrage under the Kaleshwaram Project, why are the BJP leaders from Telangana not mediating?” he asked.