Congress MP demands Vande Bharat Express for Mancherial in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: Highlighting the significant contribution of Mancherial district to railway revenues, Peddapalli Congress MP Gaddam Vamshi Krishna on Wednesday urged Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a Vande Bharat Express service to the region.

During the Lok Sabha’s Question Hour, MP Vamshi Krishna underscored the long-standing demand for enhanced rail connectivity. “As you know, we come from Singareni colonies that side, sir. A lot of us there have a huge contribution to the railway revenue, almost 10,000 to 15,000 crores of railway revenue comes from Singareni, sir,” he stated.

He added, “We have been requesting a Vande Bharat and a Kerala Express for a very long time, sir. Request you to kindly look into that. A lot of our commuters are suffering in Mancherial due to the non-availability of a connection there, sir. Thank you.”

Responding to the MP’s request, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured the Lok Sabha that the ministry would address the demand.

He stated that “a study will be conducted on the feasibility of running the Vande Bharat Express to Mancherial district centre, and a suitable decision will be taken.”

MP calls minister’s assurance ‘vague’

In a post on X, the MP criticised the government’s “repetitive response” and a “vague assurance”, interpreting it as “bureaucratic indifference” and an indication of “preferential treatment” for BJP-ruled states in the allocation of funds and projects.

