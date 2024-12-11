Congress MP gives notice in LS to discuss Allahabad HC judge’s remarks

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday gave a notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the Lok Sabha to discuss the recent statements made by a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court.

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- The recent statements made by a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court…” said K. Suresh, Congress MP and party’s Chief Whip in the Lower House.

Congress MP calls remarks ‘derogatroy & divisive’

He said in the notice that the speech expressed “derogatory and divisive views towards minority communities” which have caused widespread concern and outrage across the nation. “Such remarks, coming from a member of the judiciary, undermine the constitutional values of secularism, equality, and justice that form the bedrock of our democracy,” said Suresh.

He said the judiciary is the guardian of the Constitution and is expected to uphold impartiality, fairness, and the rights of all citizens, irrespective of their religion or community.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said it has taken note of the controversial speech given by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Also Read SC takes cognizance of Allahabad HC judge’s controversial remarks at VHP event

“The Supreme Court has taken note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Mr Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The details and particulars have been called from the High Court and the matter is under consideration,” read a statement issued by the apex court. Speaking at the provincial convention of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s law Cell (Kashi Province) on Sunday, Justice Yadav purportedly said that the “country would function as per the wishes of the ‘bahusankhyak'(majority) living in Hindustan”.

“I have no hesitation in stating that this is Hindustan, and this country will function according to the wishes of the majority living here. This is the law. It is not about speaking as a High Court Judge; rather, the law operates in accordance with the bahusankyak (majority). Consider this in the context of a family or society – only what ensures the welfare and happiness of the majority will be accepted,” Justice Yadav had said, as per media reports.