Congress MP to file case against Telugu Scribe over Revanth smear

Hyderabad: Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has announced he will file a complaint with the Crime Control Section (CCS) against Telugu Scribe and other social media handles over what he described as a disinformation campaign targeting Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The complaint follows social media posts claiming that CM Revanth Reddy was behind the rejection of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination.

Natarajan, who is the AICC in-charge for Telangana, had filed a nomination for one of three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Her nomination was rejected by the Returning Officer during scrutiny over allegations of concealing information related to a legal case in her affidavit.

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said the social media accounts, particularly Telugu Scribe, had falsely attributed the rejection to a conspiracy by CM Revanth Reddy, calling it deliberate misinformation aimed at damaging the chief minister’s political reputation and personal standing. He demanded a full investigation and registration of an FIR.

The MP also alleged that Telugu Scribe functions as the digital mouthpiece of the principal opposition party in Telangana, operating with a political agenda against the state government.

CM Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders had condemned the rejection of Natarajan’s nomination, alleging political interference in the process. Revanth Reddy attributed it to a BJP conspiracy in Madhya Pradesh, saying the party had moved from “vote chori” and “SIR” to “seat chori.”