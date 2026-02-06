Congress must be taught a lesson in Telangana municipal polls: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, February 6, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress and asked the public to “teach” it a lesson in the upcoming Telangana municipal polls. Campaigning in Vemulawada and Sircilla for the elections, KTR accused the grand old party of failing to implement its “much-touted” promises.

Calling the Congress’ ‘six guarantees’ a failure, KTR said that voting for the Congress would amount to endorsing its “anti-people policies”. He urged voters to cast their ballots for the BRS car symbol on the date of polling, February 11.

The BRS working president also called voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a “waste”, adding that voting for the saffron party is like “throwing a ballot into a drain”. “He accused the party of surfacing only during election seasons and exploiting caste and religious sentiments to secure votes before disappearing from public view,” said KTR according to a statement from his office.

KTR also censured Union Minister and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay, stating that he failed to secure any tangible benefits for the erstwhile Karimnagar district or for Telangana as a whole. Further criticising the Congress government in Telangana, KTR accused the administration under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of “deceiving every section of society”.

He alleged that cancelling Bathukamma saree production in Sircilla had hurt weavers’ livelihoods and appealed to voters to respond “decisively” to Congress leaders.

The Telangana municipal polls are scheduled to be held on February 11, with a total of 12,944 candidates in the fray across the state. Educational qualifications among contestants show that 757 candidates hold postgraduate degrees, while 7,985 candidates have completed undergraduate, graduate or postgraduate studies.

Among those contesting, 4,054 are housewives, 2,532 are involved in business activities, and 2,816 have listed their profession under ‘others’. In addition, 460 candidates are private sector employees, 87 are students, and 56 are retired employees, along with participants from various other occupations.