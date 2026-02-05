Telangana municipal elections: Congress bags 12 seats unanimously

Hyderabad: In Telangana municipal elections, 12 Congress candidates have been elected unanimously, according to figures released by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC).

The remaining two posts went to candidates of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Election officials stated that no complaints of coercion or irregular practices were reported during the process.

District-wise data

District-wise data revealed that four Congress candidates were elected unopposed from municipalities in Suryapet district. Two candidates each secured unanimous victories from Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

One candidate each was elected without contest from Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Medak and Peddapalli districts.

Municipal elections in Telangana

The municipal elections are scheduled to be held on February 11, with a total of 12,944 candidates in the fray across the state.

Educational qualifications among contestants show that 757 candidates hold postgraduate degrees, while 7,985 candidates have completed undergraduate, graduate or postgraduate studies.

Among those contesting, 4,054 are housewives, 2,532 are involved in business activities, and 2,816 have listed their profession under ‘others’.

In addition, 460 candidates are private sector employees, 87 are students, and 56 are retired employees, along with participants from various other occupations.

Party-wise figures

Party-wise figures shared by the TSEC show that the Congress has fielded 2,948 candidates in the municipal elections in Telangana. The BRS follows closely with 2,878 candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated 2,634 candidates.

Several other political parties and independent candidates are also contesting, adding to the competitive nature of the elections.