MS Education Academy alumna receives international recognition

Hyderabad: Dr. Sri Valli Gandikota, a former student of MS Education Academy, has brought pride to her institution and the city through her outstanding academic achievements. She completed her Intermediate education at MS Junior College with distinction. Her academic excellence later earned her admission to the prestigious Osmania Dental College, Afzal Gunj—one of the leading dental institutions in the state—where she continued to demonstrate remarkable dedication and merit.

Dr. Sri Valli successfully completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from Osmania Dental College. During her course of study, her exceptional academic performance was recognized with several gold medals, reflecting her consistent hard work and commitment to excellence.

Adding another feather to her cap, Dr. Sri Valli was recently honored with an international distinction. She was invited to attend a prestigious ceremony in New Delhi, where she received the Student Merit Award from the International College of Dentists. The award was presented at a formal event held at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in recognition of her academic accomplishments and potential in the field of dentistry.

To celebrate this achievement, MS Junior College organized a felicitation ceremony in her honor. On the occasion, teachers and members of the college administration congratulated her and appreciated her dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence. They remarked that her success serves as an inspiring example for current students and demonstrates how hard work, determination, and proper guidance can lead to remarkable achievements.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Sri Valli expressed her gratitude to the teachers and management of MS Education Academy for their continuous encouragement and guidance. She acknowledged that the supportive learning environment and dedicated mentorship at the institution played a significant role in shaping her academic journey.

She also made special mention of Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder & Chairman of MS Education Academy, noting that his memory training classes helped her effectively retain information, contributing to her success in university examinations.

During the event, Intermediate students were also invited. Dr. Sri Valli shared insights from her academic journey and encouraged them to pursue their studies with determination, effective time management, and a clear sense of purpose.