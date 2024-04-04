‘Congress not against Ram, but Godse’s ideology’, says Mumbai chief

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday slammed former colleague Sanjay Nirupam and said her party was not against religion but divisive politics in the name of religion.

Nirupam, who was expelled from the Congress on Wednesday, had claimed “the Nehruvian secularism which has no place for religion in the society has expired”.

In a statement, Gaikwad said the Congress was not against religion but divisive politics in the name of religion.

“The Congress wasn’t against Lord Ram but Nathuram Godse’s ideology. It is unfortunate you didn’t understand Nehruvian secularism. Many people have come and gone predicting the end of the Congress. You join the long queue and wait for time immemorial,” she said.

Gaikwad said Nirupam’s political journey showed he had weakened party organisations and distracted leaders and workers wherever he went.

“In the Congress, there were complaints against you but the top leadership always respected you and gave you prominent positions. But today you have shown your true colours,” Gaikwad said.

Nirupam’s ideology and politics has rusted and that is why he has thrown away his ideology like scrap, Gaikwad added.

The Congress has always forgiven Nirupam for his “loudmouth” character, Gaikwad said, adding she sympathised with the workers of the party he will join.