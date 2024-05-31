Congress not to participate in Lok Sabha exit poll debates

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st May 2024 9:42 pm IST
Pawan Khera (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.

Congress spoksperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

“The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP,” he said in a statement shared on X.

“The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on Exit Polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards,” Khera said in a statement.

The decision was taken after consultations within the party, the sources said.

