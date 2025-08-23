Congress’ PAC constitutes legal experts committee on 42 pc BC quota in Telangana

Hyderabad: A Legal Experts Committee has been constituted by the Telangana Pradesh Committee’s (TPCC) Political Affairs Committee (PAC), to submit a report by August 28, on the various options available to implement 42 percent reservation for the Backward Classes (BC) in the local body elections, education, and employment.

Addressing the media after the PAC meeting held in Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, August 23, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that in view of the Telangana High Court making it clear that the local body elections must be conducted by September 31, the government was mulling various options, including the party’s decision to give 42 percent reservation to BCs in the local body elections.

In his appeal to all political parties and people’s representatives in the Telugu states, he urged support for INDIA Alliance’s vice-presidential candidate former Justice B Sudershan Reddy, whom he described as a progressive man who would protect the constitution, if elected for that post.

As a High Court judge, chief justice of Assam, and Supreme Court judge, Justice Sudarshan Reddy delivered judgments upholding the dignity of democracy. He gave historic verdicts protecting the rights of the people of the country,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.



The deputy chief minister also said that the PAC has decided that on August 26, chief minister A Revanth Reddy Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, TPCC president, and senior Congress leaders will travel to Bihar, in solidarity with the padyatra launched by the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi against vote theft.

“In this country, votes are being stolen, benefitting the BJP. Persons connected to the ruling party at the Centre are influencing the Election Commission. Rahul Gandhi, through videos with examples, has explained this reality to the people of the nation,” Bhatti said.



Expressing deep shock over the demise of former Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who worked with the leftist ideology from his student days until the end, Bhatti described Reddy as a leader who worked to spread the communist ideology in the country.

The PAC passed a resolution praying for peace to his soul.

On Sunday morning, August 24, Revanth Reddy along with the ministers would be paying their respects to his mortal remains at Makhdoom Bhavan in Hyderabad.