Agriculture minister urges RFCL for speedy dispatch of urea to Telangana

RFCL MD assured that the required urea will be supplied soon and that necessary steps will be taken to meet the needs of farmers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 10:16 pm IST
Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao met with the RFCL CEO urging speedy dispatch of urea to Telangana
Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao met with the RFCL CEO urging speedy dispatch of urea to Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageswar Rao met with the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) on Saturday, August 23 and urged him to dispatch urea to Telangana without delay.

In a meeting with RFCL’s chief executive officer, Alok Singhal, he pointed out that Telangana is yet to receive 62,473 metric tonnes of urea and stressed that the delay is causing serious difficulties for its farmers.

He urged Singhal to dispatch the entire quota and asked for at least 50 percent of the pending urea to be supplied within this week, either from RFCL or Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (NFCL).

MS Teachers

Singhal has assured that the required urea will be supplied soon necessary steps will be taken to meet the needs of Telangana farmers.

Assuring Telangana farmers they need not panic, the agriculture minister said the government is in continuous contact with urea suppliers. “Currently, 42,000 metric tonnes of urea are available in the state. By the month’s end, another 37,877 metric tonnes of urea is expected to reach Telangana, he said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 10:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button