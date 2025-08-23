Agriculture minister urges RFCL for speedy dispatch of urea to Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageswar Rao met with the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) on Saturday, August 23 and urged him to dispatch urea to Telangana without delay.

In a meeting with RFCL’s chief executive officer, Alok Singhal, he pointed out that Telangana is yet to receive 62,473 metric tonnes of urea and stressed that the delay is causing serious difficulties for its farmers.

He urged Singhal to dispatch the entire quota and asked for at least 50 percent of the pending urea to be supplied within this week, either from RFCL or Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (NFCL).

Singhal has assured that the required urea will be supplied soon necessary steps will be taken to meet the needs of Telangana farmers.

Assuring Telangana farmers they need not panic, the agriculture minister said the government is in continuous contact with urea suppliers. “Currently, 42,000 metric tonnes of urea are available in the state. By the month’s end, another 37,877 metric tonnes of urea is expected to reach Telangana, he said.