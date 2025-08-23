Urea shortage in Telangana due to Operation Sindoor: BJP MP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Medak Raghunandan Rao on Saturday, August 23, claimed that the urea shortage in Telangana is linked to Operation Sindoor.

“There is a shortage of urea in Telangana due to Operation Sindoor. The operation has led to tensions between India and China. India is supposed to receive 50,000 metric tonnes of urea from China, which has been halted. I request all farmers to be patient,” the MP said.

The statement comes at a time when farmers in Telangana are facing a severe shortage of urea. On August 20, the Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers approved the supply of 50,000 tonnes of urea to Telangana this week, which is expected to help the state overcome urea shortage.

The state government said on Wednesday that shipment of 10,800 metric tonnes has already started from Karnataka, and Coromandel International Ltd. has been instructed to ensure further supply through three additional shipments this week.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao congratulated the Telangana MPs for raising the issue of urea shortage in Parliament and making the nation aware of the hardships faced by Telangana farmers.

The Minister also stated that the hardships of farmers arose only due to the delay in the timely allocation of urea to Telangana. Reiterating the government’s commitment, Minister Tummala said that under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the state government will always stand firmly by the farmers and work for their welfare.

The urea shortage had led to protests by farmers at a few places during the last few days. On Wednesday, the farmers resorted to ‘rasta roko’ on the Chegunta-Gajwel road in Medak district.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the Central Government was discriminating against Telangana by failing to supply urea as per the state’s actual needs. He urged the Centre to immediately supply urea to the farmers of Telangana in accordance with their sanctioned requirements.

With inputs from IANS