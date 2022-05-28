Congress plans to hold protest rally against Bandi Sanjay

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 28th May 2022 1:20 pm IST
Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Photo: Screengrab.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s minority department on Friday filed a complaint against BJP’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Habib Nagar police station.

The Minority Department Chairman Sheik Abdullah Sohail submitted the complaint to the police inspector requesting him to initiate a case against Bandi Sanjay under relevant sections for delivering hate speech to create enmity between Hindus and Muslims.

The complaint submitted in the company of minority leaders said that Sanjay has tried to create hatred between Hindus and Muslims during his Hindu Ekta Rally address on May 25. 

During the speech, Bandi Sanjay leveled baseless charges against Muslims and demanded the excavation of mosques to unearth temples. By this hateful speech, Sanjay clearly tried to incite Hindus, the complaint said.

BJP President also used objectionable words against Muslim reservation and Urdu language.  He tried to give a communal colour over 4% Muslim reservations terming it as injustice to SC, ST and BC communities.

Sheikh Abdullah Sohail demanded an urgent FIR against the hateful speech of Bandi Sanjay Kumar. 

Sohail informed that permission has been applied for a protest rally from Charminar against Bandi Sanjay.

