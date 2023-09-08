Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi

Murmu will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th September 2023 3:44 pm IST
Rahul accuses govt of crushing hopes by eliminating over 2 lakh PSU jobs
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

London: Congress Party chief and the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited to the G20 gala dinner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Friday and accused the government that it doesn’t value the leaders of 60 per cent of India’s population.

President Droupadi Murmu will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders.

Interacting with the media at Brussels Press Club in Brussels, Gandhi said the government’s action tells about its thinking.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Cong’s stand on Article 370 very clear, every voice should be heard: Rahul

“It tells you it tells you something,” Gandhi said in response to a question.

“They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition (Kharge). It tells you it tells you something. It tells you that they don’t value the leader of 60% of India’s population,” he said.

“It is something that people should think about why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that,” he said.

Gandhi is currently on a three-nation European tour to Belgium, France and Norway.

He held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels on Thursday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th September 2023 3:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button