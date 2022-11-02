Congress president praises services of The Siasat Daily

Hyderabad: The newly elected Congress President Malikarjun Kharge reached Hyderabad for the first time after taking over the charge to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. At the airport, former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir representing Pradesh Congress president Revant Reddy received him. Telangana in-charge secretary Manickam Tagore, MP and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress working committee member T Subbarami Reddy were present on the occasion.

During the pause at the airport, Mohammad Ali Shabbir presented him The Siasat Daily newspaper where the advertisements welcoming Mr. Kharge were published. Kharge who hails from Gulbarga is well versed in Urdu, read the newspaper in detail, and expressed his long-standing commitment.

While speaking about the popularity of The Siasat Daily, he said that he is aware about the newspaper for a very long and had maintained a good relation with its late founder Abid Ali Khan and has always appreciated him.

Shabbir said that The Siasat Daily has always supported the secular and democratic forces and given importance to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra with comprehensive coverage.

Mohammad Ali Shabbir said that under the supervision of Zahid Ali Khan and his son Amer Ali Khan, The Siasat Daily succeeding the mission of their founders. Present on the occasion senior leader T. Subbarami Reddy also praises The Siasat Daily and spoke about his relations with the present Editor.