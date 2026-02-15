Congress protest against deteriorating law, order situation in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The opposition Congress protested here on Saturday, February 14, against the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttarakhand.

Under the leadership of State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal, party workers demonstrated and marched towards the State Police Headquarters and submitted a memorandum to Dehradun Superintendent of Police, City, Pramod Kumar.

On this occasion, Godiyal said that in the last 15 days, five murders in Dehradun district and the double murder in Haldwani have shaken the entire state.

Also Read Congress adds Tharoor in campaign committee for Kerala polls

He said that this has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the general public while the government and the police have failed miserably in handling the situation.

He said that his demand is that the government should fulfill its responsibility of making the state crime free and safe, otherwise Congress will continue its struggle.

Election Management Committee Chairman Harak Singh Rawat, Election Conducting Committee Chairman and MLA Pritam Singh and State Women Congress President Jyoti Rautela were also present in this demonstration.