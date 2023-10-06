Congress protests against BJP in Jaipur over Rahul Gandhi poster

Rajasthan Cong president Govind Singh Dotasra, ministers Mahesh Joshi, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and other leaders took part in the protests near the PCC office.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th October 2023 2:30 pm IST
Ravan poster of Rahul intended to incite violence: Congress slams BJP
Ravan poster of Rahul

Jaipur: The ruling Congress held a protest in Jaipur against the BJP for portraying Rahul Gandhi as a ‘new age ravan’ in a social media poster.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, ministers Mahesh Joshi, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and other leaders took part in the protests near the PCC office.

Hitting out at the BJP, Dotasra said intellectuals across the state are agitated over what the BJP has done. “The BJP can touch any low to win an election. They should explain the context as to why they did this,” he said during the protest.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Ravan poster of Rahul intended to incite violence against him: Cong slams BJP

He said Rahul Gandhi spreads the message of love and brotherhood but the BJP portrayed him as a ‘ravan’ which reflects the mindset of the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS.

“We all are ready to take on the BJP and the RSS. Rahul Gandhi says there is no need to be afraid. We will spread love and they will spread hatred. The nation is watching. The INDIA bloc will win and the NDA will face defeat in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th October 2023 2:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button