Congress puts up posters of Smriti Irani as ‘cylinderella’ across Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest outside Union minister Smriti Irani’s residence here on Wednesday against the price hike of domestic LPG cylinders.

The party workers setup posters of Smriti Irani as ‘Cylinderella’ mocking her for protesting against the price hike back during the rule of Congress-led UPA.

Several IYC workers, including the outfit’s national general secretary Puran Chand Coco Padhi, co-incharge Khushbu Sharma Mangla, and Delhi unit president Rannvijay Singh Lochav, took part in the protest, according to a statement.

Youth Congress @IYC puts up banners of Smriti Irani across Delhi carrying pictures of her old protests against LPG price rise @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/XhtGGtckS6 — Noman Siddiqui (@nomanssiddiqui) July 7, 2022

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will neither allow people to eat food nor allow them to cook. When Smriti Irani was in the opposition, she used to take to the streets even on a minimum fuel price hike. But now, when there is all-round inflation, she is silent,” IYC national president Srinivas BV said.

Also Read TMC targets PM Modi over LPG price hike

He said Modi had made inflation a big issue during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, adding, “But now, whether it is LPG cylinders, petrol or diesel, inflation has badly impacted the public. It is because of their (government’s) wrong policies that the rich has become more rich and the poor has become more poor.”

Srinivas said the BJP-led Centre should understand the “pain” of the people and reduce the fuel prices at the earliest.

“People are suffering from unemployment and inflation. The government should reconsider its decisions and provide relief to the common man,” he added.

With inputs from PTI.