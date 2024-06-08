Sonia Gandhi re-elected as chairperson of Congress parliamentary party

At a meeting of party MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name as the chairperson of the parliamentary party

Updated: 8th June 2024 7:31 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party on Saturday, June 8, its leaders said.

At a meeting of party MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi’s name as the chairperson of the parliamentary party.

The proposal was seconded by Gaurav Gogoi, K Sudhakaran, and Tariq Anwar.

Gandhi, 77, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in February.

Earlier, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to take on the mantle of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and he told the party’s top brass that he would decide on it “very soon”.

