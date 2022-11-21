Congress ready to fight for farmers of State: TPCC president

Revanth Reddy alleged that farmers were being harassed by state administration and rice millers

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 21st November 2022 8:36 am IST
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: TPCC president and party MP A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said his party was ready to fight for solving the problems of the farmers of the State.

Commenting on the ongoing paddy procurement process, Revanth Reddy alleged that the farmers were being harassed by the State administration and rice millers. He alleged that the State and Central governments, which are supposed to come to the rescue of the farmers, were fighting with each other by targeting each other with their political attacks.

Taking to his official twitter handle, Revanth Reddy said while the officials of the State were checking quality of the paddy and monitoring their weight, the rice millers were not taking delivery of the paddy citing lack of quality. He said some rice millers were harassing the farmers by stating that they would deduct 3 kg of paddy per quintal by citing its quality.

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button