Congress releases 3rd and final list of candidates for Chhattisgarh polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its third and final list of seven candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

With this, the party has now announced candidates for all the 90 seats of Chhattisgarh assembly.

Ambica Singh Deo has been fielded from Baikunthpur, Chaturi Nand from Saraipali (SC), Rashmi Chandrakar from Mahasamund, Sandeep Sahu from Kasdol, Kuldeep Juneja from Raipur City North, Ambika Markam from Sihawa (ST), and Omkar Sahu from Dhamtar.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In 2018, the Congress had decimated the BJP by winning 68 out of the 90 seats.