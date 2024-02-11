Congress remembers villages, poor people and farmers only during polls: PM Modi

Jhabua: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is working for the welfare of tribals, while the opposition Congress remembers villages, poor people and farmers only during elections.

He was addressing a public meeting of tribal community members in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to the state this year, coming ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months.

“We started a campaign against sickle cell anemia not for votes, but for the health of tribals,” he said.

“The Congress remembers villages, the poor and farmers only during elections,” he said.

Aware of their imminent defeat, the Congress and its allies were resorting to last ditch-tactics, the PM said, adding that “loot and divide” is the motto of the Congress.

Even the opposition leaders in Parliament are now saying “abki baar 400 paar” for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said.

PM Modi said BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol will bag more than 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“I have come to Jhabua not to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections but as your sevak,” the prime minister said.

“Our double engine government is working with double speed in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

PM Modi asked voters to ensure polling of additional 370 votes in each booth, compared to the last elections, for the BJP to win 370 Lok Sabha seats.