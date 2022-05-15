Amit Shah’s remarks on Muslim quota contempt of court: Congress

Hyderabad: Ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said on Sunday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is neither aware of the history of the 4% Muslim quota nor its present legal position.

The senior Congress leader said that Shah’s remarks about scrapping the reservation if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power are “hate speech.”

“The case of the 4% Muslim quota in government jobs and education, introduced by the previous Congress regime in 2004-05, is pending before the Supreme Court. Therefore, by announcing that the BJP Govt would scrap it, Amit Shah indulged in the contempt of court. Is he superior to the Supreme Court to scrap the Muslim quota?” he asked.

Shabbir Ali said that Shah did not do the necessary research about the Muslim quota. “Initially, Muslims in undivided Andhra Pradesh was given a 5% quota, which was later reduced to 4% on the directions of the High Court. After multiple appeals, the Apex Court, in March 2010, permitted the continuance of the 4% Muslim quota subject to the final verdict by the Supreme Court. Therefore, no one, except the Supreme Court has powers to stop the Muslim quota,” Shabbir Ali said.

Shabbir Ali said that Amit Shah’s statement on the Muslim quota clearly shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas‘ was a hoax and another ‘jumla‘.

“Why are BJP leaders jealous and envious of poor Muslims getting free education and a small share in government jobs? Do they want Muslims to remain illiterate and unemployed?” he asked.

The Congress leader said that Amit Shah’s remarks on the Muslim quota exposed the BJP’s frustration over the poor response to its programmes in Telangana.

“Earlier, Bandi Sanjay opposed the conduct of Group-I exams in the Urdu language without having any knowledge that even UPSC exams are conducted in Urdu and other regional languages as per the provisions of the Constitution. Now Amit Shah is promising to scrap the 4% Muslim quota while knowing fully well that neither the BJP nor the TRS government has the powers to do so as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. BJP leaders are desperately trying to draw the people’s attention to spread hatred and communalism. But they will fail in such attempts,” he said.

“Congress party provided 4% Muslim quota and it would leave no stone unturned to protect it. The threats by BJP leaders like Amit Shah and Bandi Sanjay are as hollow as their party’s existence in Telangana. By making hate speeches, they can capture some space in the media. But they will not be able to find any space in the hearts and minds of people of Telangana,” he added.

Shabbir Ali said that the Congress party would seek legal opinion to check whether the case of contempt of court could be filed against Amit Shah for his remarks against the Muslim quota. He asked the poor and backward Muslims not to feel threatened by the statements of BJP leaders.

“BJP leaders are like leeches who survive by spewing venom against Muslims. They can only talk about destruction and damage to minorities. They have no agenda for the development of the communities whom they claim to represent. They have no guts to speak on rising inflation and ever-increasing unemployment. People of Telangana will foil their attempts to divide the society on the basis of religion,” said Ali Shabbir.