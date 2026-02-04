Congress says Goyal’s trade deal claims contradict US version

New Delhi: Terming Union minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks on the India-US trade deal in Parliament “non-statement”, the Congress on Wednesday, February 4, said his high-sounding claims go completely contrary to what the US side has put out, and claimed that the real damage to Indian farmers will become evident once the details of the agreement are out.

The government on Wednesday assured Parliament that the country’s core sensitivities in food and agriculture have been fully safeguarded in the India-US trade deal, and the pact will enhance export competitiveness in the American market.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement on the trade deal first in the Lok Sabha and later in the Rajya Sabha amid disruptions by opposition MPs, who sought clarifications (on the deal) but were not allowed by the Chair.

Congress general secretary in charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the statement on the India-US trade deal read out by Goyal in both Houses of Parliament was “actually a non-statement”.

“It provides no details since the details are still being negotiated. Piyush Goyal’s high-sounding claims go completely contrary to what the US president, the US secretary of agriculture, and the US trade representative have put out in their names on social media,” the Congress leader said.

“It is 100 per cent clear that Monday’s announcement of the deal at the urging of the prime minister was for grabbing headlines – nothing more, nothing else. It was urgent and momentary damage control on his part. However, when the details of the deal are finally out, the real damage to Indian farmers will become most painfully evident,” Ramesh said.

Attacking the government on the India-US trade deal in the morning, the Congress said that spin doctors are at work, but any details on it (the deal) have still not been shared, although it is clear that “India has made concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items”.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that India and the US have agreed to a trade deal. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that “made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent”.

Ramesh said, “Thirty-six hours have passed since President Trump said the India-US trade deal was being announced and coming into effect immediately at Mr Modi’s request.

“Spin doctors are at work, but we still don’t have any details on the deal – although it is clear that India has made concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items. There is not even a joint statement,” Ramesh said on X before Goyal’s statement in Parliament.

“It is absolutely clear that Mr Modi pushed through the announcement. Why? There are at least three reasons…,” he added.

Making a statement soon after the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said that following the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the US in February 2025, India and the US have been engaged in regular discussions with the objective of concluding a balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.

The negotiating teams of the two sides have engaged intensively over the last year at various levels, he said.

“Given the significant and varied interests of the two sides, it is natural that both sides would want to ensure the best possible outcome while safeguarding the critical and sensitive sectors in their respective economies,” the commerce minister said.

During the course of these negotiations, Goyal said, the Indian side was able to do this, in particular, by ensuring that the interests of “our agriculture and dairy sectors were protected”.

The US side, too, had areas that were sensitive from its point of view, he said.

“Day before yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump spoke over the phone to discuss multiple issues of bilateral and international significance. Subsequently, President Trump announced a reduced rate of 18 per cent for Indian exports to the US,” Goyal said.

In identical statements in both Houses, Goyal underlined that the rate (18 per cent) is lower than the tariffs imposed by the US on several competing countries, thereby enhancing India’s export competitiveness in the US market.

The agreement also provides a significant comparative advantage to Indian exporters, particularly in the labour-intensive sectors and manufacturing, he said.

“I wish to reiterate to this august House that India’s core sensitivities in food and agriculture have been fully safeguarded,” Goyal said.