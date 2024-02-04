Congress secular architect of ‘Room me topi, road pe tilak’: BJP’s Naqvi

Prayagraj: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday took a dig at Congress leaders and said the opposition party, which is the “secular political architect of ‘Room me topi, road pe tilak'” (skull cap in the room and tilak on the road), stands nowhere now.

Talking to reporters here, he said not only the Congress’ members but also its allies are abandoning it.

Naqvi said in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a positive change in political resolve, thinking and culture by eliminating the deceit of appeasement and replacing it with the power of inclusive empowerment.

Naqvi said today Modi’s hard work and the power of penance have made him the “global hero of ground zero”.

However, some feudal people are making cunning attempts to tarnish India’s growing prestige and honour, he said.

The former Union minister said Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi are guarantees for the security of the country, humanity, and Muslims from riots, muscle men, and terrorism.

