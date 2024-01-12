Congress sets ambitious target for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana state unit of the Congress party is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a bold ambition to secure a substantial victory by winning at least 14 seats.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, after participating in the initial preparatory meeting convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Delhi, expressed confidence in the party’s ability to clinch 13 or 14 seats.

Led by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, the meeting provided Lok Sabha coordinators with insights into the Congress war room strategies through a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation.

The AICC leaders offered crucial guidance to coordinators on effective approaches for the Lok Sabha polls.

Minister of Transport Ponnam Prabhakar revealed that the meeting involved strategic planning for the upcoming polls.

He expressed the sentiment that people aspire to witness the Congress regaining power at the center and asserted the party’s commitment to winning all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Prabhakar contended that the BRS and BJP would be vying for second and third positions, affirming that Congress, if in power at the center, could significantly benefit the state with increased funds.

He criticized the financial situation under the current government, claiming that a Congress victory in all 17 Lok Sabha seats would enable the implementation of additional welfare schemes and uphold the six guarantees pledged by the party in the state.