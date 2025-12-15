Congress should vacate power in Telangana if it doubts EC: Bandi Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay in traditional white and saffron attire speaks passionately at a BJP event, gesturing with his finger raised while standing before the party's lotus symbol.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Slamming Congress over its ‘vote chori’ allegations, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said the party should set the precedent by vacating power in Telangana and Karnataka as governments in the two southern states were “formed under the same Election Commission”.

In a post on X, he said, “While invoking ‘Satya’ to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Rahul Gandhi built his entire argument on ‘Asatya’, misleading the nation”.

The BJP leader further said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagat spoke of Shakti as energy, in the civilisational language, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to see it as power.

“Twisting a civilisational reference into political outrage exposes a poor understanding of Bharat’s cultural language, and even basic science,” he said.

Recalling PM Modi’s comments earlier, he said those who try to attack ‘shakti’ ultimately harm themselves.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Union minister said Hinduism is not learnt from “quick briefings” and shakti that is not the same as ‘gaddi’ (throne).

“If Congress truly believes elections are stolen, it should set the precedent by vacating power in Telangana and Karnataka, governments formed under the same Election Commission, the same voter lists, and the same Constitution. You cannot celebrate democracy when you win & cry ‘Vote Chori’ when you lose,” he said.

Earlier, Congress spread fear by falsely claiming reservations would be removed. Now it is pushing another lie that voter verification will lead to loss of Aadhaar, ration cards, land, or assets. “This is deliberate scare politics,” he said.

Alleging that Congress has made ‘Asatya’ as its political tool, he said the Congress campaign is not a fight for truth but an excuse for rejection.

Calling electoral defeat “vote chori” insults crores of voters who made a conscious, independent choice, he said.

From the Emergency to decades of institutional manipulation, Congress has treated democracy as private property, Sanjay Kumar charged.

Threatening action against Election Commissioners is not democratic courage, but it is intimidation.

“Independent institutions are acceptable to Congress only when they deliver results favourable to one family,” he added.

Alleging that ‘vote chori’ was in the BJP’s DNA, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party stood with ‘satya’ (truth) and vowed to remove the “Narendra Modi-RSS government” from power.

Referring to the recent speech of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rahul Gandhi said that “Mohan Bhagwat says the world does not see truth but power, and whoever has power is regarded”.

“Vishwa satya ko nahi, shakti ko dekhta hai, jiske pas shakti hai, usko manta hai…bhale mann se nahi, par manta jaroor hai (The world does not acknowledge only truth; it also acknowledges strength. It may not accept the strength from the heart, but it does accept it),” Bhagwat had said on Saturday.

