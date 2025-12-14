‘Vote chori in BJP’s DNA’: Rahul vows to remove ‘Modi-RSS’ govt

New Delhi: Alleging that “vote chori” was in the BJP’s DNA, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party stood with ‘satya’ (truth) and vowed to remove the “Narendra Modi-RSS government” from power.

Addressing the party’s ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, he launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission and mentioned the names of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to allege that they were working for the BJP.

“We will stand with ‘satya’ (truth) and will remove the Narendra Modi-RSS government from power. They have ‘satta’ (power), and they indulge in ‘vote chori’,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Claiming that truth is in the DNA of those following the Congress ideology, he alleged that there is untruth and “vote chori” in the DNA of the BJP-RSS.

“You should not fear, in the end we will remove Narenda Modi, Amit Shah and the RSS government from power by following the path of truth,” he said.

Asserting that it may take time, but truth will ultimately win, the former Congress chief said, “We’ll work with truth and non-violence to defeat Modi and (Amit) Shah.”

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the Ramlila ground, where party workers in large numbers gathered to protest against “vote chori”.

The party has collected around six crore signatures against alleged vote theft from every corner of the country, and will be presenting the same to the President of India.

Later, in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Theft is in the BJP’s DNA.”

“Money theft – land theft – institution theft – rights theft – employment theft – Mandate theft – government theft – election theft – vote theft. Theft from the people is the ladder to power for the BJP,” he said.

Referring to recent speech of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rahul Gandhi said that “Mohan Bhagwat says the world does not see truth but power, and whoever has power is regarded”.

“Vishwa satya ko nahi, shakti ko dekhta hai, jiske pas shakti hai, usko manta hai…bhale mann se nahi, par manta jaroor hai (The world does not acknowledge only truth; it also acknowledges strength. It may not accept the strength from the heart, but it does accept it),” Bhagwat had said on Saturday.

Gandhi said, “Our ideology, our country’s ideology and our Hindu religion and other religions say that truth is most important, but Mohan Bhagwat says truth has no significance, only power is important.”

“This fight is between ‘satya’ and ‘asatya’,” he said.

Gandhi also claimed that the BJP transferred Rs 10,000 during Bihar elections, but the poll authority did not take any action against them. “In this fight between truth and untruth, the Election Commission is working with the BJP government,” he claimed.

“(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi brought a new law to give immunity to EC… We are telling you clearly that this law is to protect you and we will change this law retroactively and take strict action against you,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader claimed that people from Uttar Pradesh and even Brazilian women voted in Haryana polls.

He said the EC did not answer even a single question posed to them about Haryana and other elections which were “stolen” by the BJP.

“Look at Narendra Modi’s face, and you’ll realize that his confidence has run out. They know that their ‘vote theft’ has been caught. You all must have seen that Amit Shah’s hand was trembling in the (Parliament) House. Amit Shah is brave only as long as he holds power. The day power is gone, his bravery will also vanish on that very day,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP government works for two-three crony capitalists, he said these signatures have been collected from across the country and at every corner, there is a slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’.

“We showed how votes were added and deleted, but the EC never replied to us. It may take time, but the truth shall win in India… Mahatma Gandhi has shown the path of truth and we will move on that path.

“Nafrat se nahin, hinsa se nahin, satya aur ahinsa ke saath (Not with hatred, not with violence, but with truth and non-violence), we will defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” Gandhi claimed.

“This vote chori is not just theft of votes, it is an attack on Ambedkar’s Constitution, which says one vote for every individual… They run their government through ‘vote chori’,” he alleged.

He also claimed that they ruined small businesses, implemented wrong GST, and problems like unemployment and pollution are there due to “vote theft”.

“Had they not been indulging in vote chori, you would have removed them from government in 5 minutes. This is the truth,” he said.

“Like truth is in your DNA, there is untruth and vote chori in their DNA,” Gandhi told the gathering amid applause.