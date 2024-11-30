Congress slams MEA’s comments on Adani Group’s US indictment

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday took a swipe over the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement that the Indian government is not part of the US probe into Adani Group in any manner, asking how can this government be part of a probe into itself.

In the first official reaction after the industrialist was charged with alleged fraud by prosecutors in the United States, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is yet to receive any communication for cooperation in the case.

The Indian government is not part of the matter in any manner at this point of time, he said.

Tagging a media report on the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The MEA spokesperson says that the Indian Government is not part of the US probe into the Adani Group. He has simply stated the obvious. How can this Government be part of a probe into itself?”

The MEA has said the indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani by the US prosecutors is a “legal matter” involving private firms, individuals and the US Department of Justice and that New Delhi was not informed about the case in advance.

“We see this as a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. Obviously, there are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed,” Jaiswal said.

“The government of India was not informed in advance on the issue. We have not had any conversation with the US government on it,” he added.

Gautam Adani, founder chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, his nephew Sagar and another key executive have been charged by the US Department of Justice of being part of an alleged scheme to pay USD 265 million bribes to the Indian officials to win contracts for the supply of solar electricity that would yield USD 2 billion profit over a 20-year period.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations as baseless.