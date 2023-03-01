Congress stages protest against AAP, seeks Kejriwal’s resignation

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of Congress on Wednesday staged a protest outside the office of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, alleging they were also party to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar said that the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain prove that the Kejriwal government was neck-deep in corruption and scams.

The Congress alleged that under the Kejriwal government, Delhi has witnessed a Rs 10,000 crore liquor scam, Rs 4,288 crore DTC scam, premium bus service scam, class room construction scam, toilet complex construction scam, ration scam, oxygen scam during the Covid-19 pandemic, DJB scam and PWD scam.

Addressing the Congress workers, Kumar said that the resignations of his ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, which were quickly accepted by Kejriwal, were clear proof that Kejriwal was “the mastermind of the liquor scam and all other corrupt deals under the Delhi government”.

“Therefore, he should also resign as CM along with Kailash Gahlot, to enable a transparent probe into the liquor scam, to expose the entire corruption behind the liquor deal,” the Congress leader said.

The Congress alleged that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was involved in a Rs 4,288 crore DTC bus purchase and maintenance scam, about which Delhi Congress had submitted a 1,000-page complaint to the CVC (Chief Vigilance Officer) and CBI on July 13-14, 2021, seeking a probe, adding the CBI took cognisance of the Congress’ complaint to file a case.

He said that instead of removing Gahlot from the ministry, Kejriwal entrusted him with eight important departments, as “Gahlot was also a partner in Kejriwal’s various scams”.