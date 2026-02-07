Congress struck secret deal with AIMIM in Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday, February 6, alleged that the Congress has conceded defeat in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections and entered into a “covert understanding” with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to hand over the mayor’s post.

Addressing a series of street-corner meetings across the corporation limits as part of the election campaign, Sanjay Kumar claimed that chief minister A Revanth Reddy avoided visiting Karimnagar after receiving intelligence inputs about an inevitable loss.

He said the chief minister turned back from Choppadandi without entering the city.

Taking a swipe at Revanth Reddy, Sanjay Kumar recalled the chief minister’s own statement that he is treated “like a slipper thief” when he visits Delhi, questioning why voters should trust such a leader.

He further alleged that the Congress leadership lacks the credibility and financial backing required to carry out development works.

The BJP leader urged voters to demand accountability from Congress leaders on their six guarantees and asked people to question Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on what they delivered after a decade in power.

He warned that electing either party would lead to diversion of central funds and a halt in development.

Sanjay refutes claims by Gangula Kamalakar, Vinod Kumar

Refuting claims by former minister Gangula Kamalakar and former MP Vinod Kumar, Sanjay Kumar said all major development works in Karimnagar were executed using funds secured by him from the Centre.

He questioned whether they had any standing with the Prime Minister to seek such funds.

He alleged large-scale land encroachments by associates of former BRS leaders and claimed responsibility for the arrest of nine corporators involved in land grabbing cases.

Sanjay Kumar stated that Karimnagar received Rs 1,500 crore in central funds sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that an additional Rs 50 crore is ready for release.

He promised to take personal responsibility for the city’s development if the mayor’s post is won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Clarifying his position, he said he is not opposed to Muslims but only to the AIMIM, which he accused of controlling the community through fear.