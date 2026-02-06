Telangana BJP claims Rs 6.3 L cr scam in HILT land deals

Hyderabad: The BJP’s Telangana state president, N. Ramchander Rao, on Thursday, February 5, alleged that the HILT (Hyderabad Industrial Land Transfer) policy and the conversion of industrial land in the state constituted one of the “largest scams” in Telangana’s history.

He claimed that the conversion of 9,292 acres of industrial land involved a scam worth Rs 6.3 lakh crore.

He also described the Naini coal mines issue as the biggest example of government corruption, calling it a “dark deal”.

Rao said the cancellation of tenders itself confirmed that irregularities had taken place.

Also Read Telangana municipal polls: Over 50 pc tickets given to BC candidates by major parties

Rao makes PowerPoint presentation in Musheerabad

Rao was addressing a gathering at a function hall in Musheerabad, Hyderabad, where he made a PowerPoint presentation on the theme “Save Telangana – Urban Development Deteriorated Under 12 Years of BRS and Congress Rule”, in the context of the upcoming municipal elections.

He appealed to people to support the campaign by giving a missed call to 78787 83030.

He accused the governments of looting public funds in the name of the Musi River beautification project while neglecting the poor. He alleged that urban development had stalled under both the BRS and Congress regimes, leaving urban local bodies burdened with heavy debts.

ULBs, GHMC in massive debt: Rao

According to him, 123 urban local bodies were collectively in debt to the tune of Rs 3,600 crore, while the GHMC alone was facing liabilities of Rs 5,000 crore.

He alleged that despite around 1,500 municipal officials being caught by the ACB on bribery charges, no strict action was taken. Rao also claimed that Rs 3,600 crore collected as taxes from citizens had been misused instead of being spent on development.

Kishan Reddy alleges BRS-Congress ‘tacit understanding’

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy urged voters to support the BJP, stating that voting for the Congress or BRS would only allow continued corruption. He alleged a tacit understanding between Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

He said no serious action was taken despite allegations of phone tapping involving High Court judges and actresses, except for the demotion of a DSP.

The BJP leaders alleged rising crime against women, suicides among auto drivers and handloom workers, vacancies in government hospitals, rising unemployment, unfulfilled job promises, new taxes and commissions, demolition of poor people’s houses under the HYDRAA initiative, and disrespect towards Sanatana Dharma.

They also claimed the Centre had spent Rs 2 lakh crore on Telangana’s development over the past 11 years.