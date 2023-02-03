Congress suspends Captain Amarinder Singh’s wife MP Preneet Kaur for anti-party activities

New Delhi: Congress on Friday suspended Lok Sabha MP from Patiala and wife of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, for indulging in anti-party activities and was helping the BJP.

The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has also asked her to appear before it within 3 days and to explain why she should not be expelled from the party.

According to the statement issued by Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar, party President Mallikarjun Kharge had received a complaint against the Patiala MP from State party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

“Congress President has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, President, PCC Punjab alleging that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view,” the statement reads.

Also Read Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar made BJP national executive members

The complaint was referred to the AICC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) for necessary action.

“The DAC carefully considered it and decided that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala should be suspended from the party with immediate effect and she has been called upon to show cause within 3 days as to why she should not be expelled from the party,” the statement added.

Notably, former Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had joined the BJP in September last year.

In September 2021, Amarinder Singh had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, floated his PLC, and then made an alliance with the BJP that had already made SAD (Sanyukt) its ally.