Congress takes swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad for launching DAP

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at its former leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for launching Democratic Azad Party (DAP), saying ‘DAP’ in Kashmiri means to lie down lazily, which “the leader is already accustomed to”.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “Finally, Ghulam Nabi Azad has announced the name of his political outfit Democratic Azad Party (DAP). DAP in Kashmiri means to lie down lazily, something he’s already accustomed to.”

Azad, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, on Monday launched his new party – Democratic Azad Party – coinciding with the first day of Navratri festival, exactly a month after ending his over five-decade-long association with the Congress.

Azad, 73, also unveiled the party’s flag that has three strips of mustard, white and dark blue colours, and said the priority of the new party will be its registration with the Election Commission, though it will continue its activities because assembly elections in J&K can be declared anytime.

Azad, who parted ways with the Congress on August 26, said the DAP will have “no competition” with any other political party and it will focus on “strengthening” peace and normalcy in the Union territory.

Azad also said there will be no discrimination on the basis of religion. Our policies will not be impacted by sectarianism or religion. Everyone is free whether he is going to a temple, mosque, gurdwara or church, he said.