Congress to bring 50,000 supporters from Ramanagara for DKS oath ceremony

Ramanagara: With indications growing stronger that senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar may soon take oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister, the Congress party has begun large-scale preparations in his home district, Ramanagara, for the swearing-in ceremony.

Party leaders are expecting around 40,000 to 50,000 people from the Ramanagara district to attend the event in Bengaluru. In this connection, Ramanagara MLA HA Iqbal Hussain convened an emergency preparatory meeting with Congress office-bearers and workers at the party office in Ramanagara city.

The meeting focused on transportation arrangements, crowd management, and coordination among party workers to ensure maximum participation from the district during the oath-taking ceremony.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Iqbal Hussain said the people of Ramanagara district have long wished to see DK Shivakumar become the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He described the upcoming swearing-in ceremony as a proud and emotional moment for the district.

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“This is not just a political programme for us, but a matter of pride for the entire district. Every worker is actively participating in the preparations. We are arranging buses, private vehicles and food facilities for all supporters attending the ceremony,” he said.

He added that plans have been made to mobilise at least 10,000 supporters from each Assembly constituency in the district. According to him, the swearing-in ceremony could take place by next Wednesday or even earlier.

Iqbal Hussain also stated that a major Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled for Saturday is expected to finalise the date and other important decisions regarding the formation of the new government.

Meanwhile, celebrations have already begun among Congress workers in Ramanagara and Kanakapura, where supporters are expressing confidence that Shivakumar will soon assume the state’s top post.