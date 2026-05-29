Congress yet to finalise new Karnataka Cabinet, says DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: Amid fast-paced political developments in Karnataka following the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday, May 29, said no final decision has been taken regarding the formation of the new government or the composition of the Cabinet.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar stated that consultations with the Congress high command were still continuing and that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been scheduled for Saturday in Bengaluru.

“Everything is being done as per the guidance of the high command. Nothing has been finalised so far. We have convened the CLP meeting tomorrow and our central leaders are expected to participate. Discussions with the high command are still going on,” he said.

Shivakumar also confirmed that all Congress legislators have been asked to remain in Bengaluru ahead of the meeting, which is expected to play a crucial role in deciding the party’s next leadership move in Karnataka.

The political atmosphere in the state has remained tense since Siddaramaiah announced his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post on Thursday. Since then, speculation has intensified over who will lead the next Congress government, with Shivakumar widely considered the strongest contender for the top post.

However, the Congress leadership has so far maintained silence over the final choice for Chief Minister, indicating that internal consultations are still underway.

The CLP meeting, scheduled to be held at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday evening, is expected to formally discuss the leadership transition and the formation of the new ministry.

As part of the ongoing consultations, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and senior Congress leader KJ George met top Congress leaders in New Delhi to discuss Cabinet restructuring, organisational matters and future political strategy.

Sources said Siddaramaiah held separate discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal regarding leadership transition, Rajya Sabha elections and the future course of the party in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ashok Patil suggested that Shivakumar could likely be elected as the Congress Legislature Party leader during Saturday’s meeting. He also indicated that the new Karnataka Cabinet may witness the induction of several new faces.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily described the developments as a planned and smooth political transition, expressing confidence that the Congress government would continue to remain stable under the party’s new leadership arrangement in the state.