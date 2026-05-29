Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Shivakumar to be next Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday, May 29, accepted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, bringing the high-voltage leadership transition in the state to its final stage and paving the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take charge.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, I, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, have accepted the resignation of Shri Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect,” the Governor said in a notification.

Siddaramaiah will continue in the role until alternative arrangements are made, Gehlot added.On Thursday, May 28, Siddaramaiah hosted a breakfast meeting for Cabinet colleagues and senior Congress leaders in Bengaluru, where he announced his decision to step down. He subsequently visited Lok Bhavan and formally submitted his resignation letter to the Governor’s Special Secretary, Prabhushankar.

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High command call

The development follows the Congress high command asking Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership transition and offering him a central role in the party, including a Rajya Sabha seat – an offer he has not accepted. Sources told Siasat.com that the final nudge came directly from senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on May 26, where back-to-back meetings were held at the Congress headquarters involving Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

At a breakfast meeting at his residence for cabinet colleagues on Thursday, Siddaramaiah informed ministers of his decision to step down and named Shivakumar as his successor, in keeping with the high command’s directions, according to ministers who attended.

Both leaders are currently in Delhi to meet the Congress leadership and work out the details of the transition and the composition of the new Cabinet.

KPCC chief next on the agenda

With Shivakumar’s elevation now a formality, the Congress high command has also begun zeroing in on a successor for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president’s post, which Shivakumar is expected to vacate upon formally taking charge as Chief Minister.

Party sources told Siasat.com that senior Congress leader and minister Satish Jarkiholi has been all but finalised for the organisational role. Venugopal is said to have already held discussions with Jarkiholi on the matter, as has Karnataka Congress in-charge Surjewala.

However, Jarkiholi has reportedly conveyed to the leadership that he would prefer to retain his ministerial berth while also heading the state Congress unit. The high command is expected to take a final call on whether he will be permitted to hold both positions simultaneously.

The move is seen as part of the party’s broader effort to maintain caste and regional balance while ensuring organisational stability during the changeover.