Protests erupt across Karnataka after Siddaramaiah resigns as CM

Bengaluru: Supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday, May 28, staged protests in several parts of Karnataka against his decision to step down as chief minister.

Emotional scenes were witnessed outside his official residence, Kaveri, in Bengaluru, where a large number of supporters gathered and surrounded him, urging him not to step down.

Siddaramaiah was seen trying to console them.

Bengaluru: Security personnel and media gather outside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence amid heightened activity following reports about his announcement to step down, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

As he was about to leave for Lok Bhavan to submit his resignation, emotions ran high, with some supporters attempting to block his vehicle to prevent him from leaving.

In Shivamogga city, supporters staged a protest at Shivappa Nayaka Circle, with members of the Kuruba community leading the demonstration.

Expressing displeasure over Siddaramaiah’s resignation, protesters burnt tyres and raised slogans in support of the chief minister. They demanded that Siddaramaiah continue in office.

In Yadgir, members of the district unit of the Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha staged a protest at Netaji Circle, raising slogans against the Congress high command.

The protesters demanded that Siddaramaiah’s resignation should not be accepted and also burnt tyres. They formed a human chain and blocked traffic despite police attempts to disperse them.

Upset over Siddaramaiah’s resignation, one of the protesters allegedly attempted to end his life.

VIDEO | Bengaluru, Karnataka: During a press conference after announcing his resignation as CM, Siddaramaiah says, “The Opposition spread many false narratives against me.”



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/SoH29hayFp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2026

A protester identified as Bheemu allegedly tried to consume poison, saying he was willing to die for Siddaramaiah. People nearby intervened and snatched away the bottle suspected to contain poison.

At Subhash Chandra Circle in Yadgir, an ardent supporter of Siddaramaiah, identified as Rajkumar Ganeer, staged a silent protest holding the Congress leader’s poster and expressing anguish over his resignation.

In Kalaburagi, members of the Kuruba community staged a protest at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle, demanding that Siddaramaiah continue as chief minister till 2028.

Carrying posters of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the protesters expressed displeasure over the high command’s directive asking Siddaramaiah to step down.

“Siddaramaiah is a committed politician who has worked tirelessly for the development of backward classes, Dalits and minorities. He implemented several welfare schemes for backward communities,” one of the protesters said.

Also Read Emotional end to Siddaramaiah’s tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister

In Hubballi, AHINDA leaders and supporters also staged a protest over Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

They gathered at Sangolli Rayanna Circle and expressed their anger by burning tyres. The protesters alleged that the Congress party had treated Siddaramaiah unfairly and raised slogans against the party leadership.

During the protest, slogans were also raised against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, D K Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities had on Wednesday warned the Congress high command that the party would face consequences if Siddaramaiah was replaced.

Asserting that the Congress came to power because of the support of backward classes and AHINDA communities — a Kannada acronym referring to minorities, backward classes and Dalits — federation leaders said there was no other leader of Siddaramaiah’s stature in the party and warned of an agitation if he was forced to step down.

Siddaramaiah said that he had resigned as Karnataka chief minister, two days after the Congress high command asked him to do so.

He thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka as chief minister for a second term.