Congress to fulfill promises within 100 days: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Revanth Reddy, stated that the Congress government in Telangana would ensure the swift implementation of six guarantees within the first 100 days of coming into power, emphasizing that only 99 days remained for the KCR government.

In a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy, along with Madhu Yashki Goud, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Anjan Kumar Yadav, and Mallu Ravi, criticized the BRS for its reaction to the Congress’s public meeting in Hyderabad and the announcement of the six guarantees for the people.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the six assurances made by Sonia Gandhi under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, Cheyutha, Rythu Bharosa, Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam, Yuva Vikasam, and Mahila Sadhikaratha. He affirmed that the government’s action plan would be determined in the first cabinet meeting, with all promises being implemented within 100 days.

Comparing Sonia Gandhi’s fulfillment of the promise of separate Telangana, Revanth Reddy expressed confidence in the Congress’s ability to implement the six guarantees.

He criticized KCR and BRS leaders for their reaction to Sonia Gandhi’s visit to Hyderabad, suggesting that their opposition stemmed from bewilderment.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that Rahul Gandhi had clarified that the BRS, BJP, and AIMIM were common adversaries of the Congress. He called on Congress workers to be prepared to face all three parties.

He stated that power in Telangana was Sonia Gandhi’s dream and that both the people and Congress workers were determined to make it a reality. Revanth Reddy revealed that the Congress would proceed with a well-planned action plan over the next 99 days, emphasizing the party’s track record of fulfilling promises.

He highlighted unfulfilled promises by the current government, such as the commitment to make Dalits the Chief Minister and provide 12% reservation for Muslims and other communities.

Revanth Reddy also mentioned plans to introduce new technology and cancel the Dharani portal if the Congress comes to power. The Congress’s election manifesto committee is actively preparing the party’s manifesto.