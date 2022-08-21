Congress to hold discussion to chalk out strategy for Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: The Congress has called a meeting of senior leaders at the party headquarters on August 23 to deliberate on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said sources.

Congress plans to embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had made an announcement about the yatra during the party’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur in May.

The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometre and more than 12 states. The padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings, which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

Meanwhile, sources said Rahul Gandhi will meet civil society people and organizations in Delhi on August 22 to listen to their issues and share their thoughts. Gandhi will also discuss his Bharat Jodo Yatra and its purpose with people from civil society.

Ahead of his Bharat Jodo Yatra starting from Kanyakumari on September 7, Rahul Gandhi will work with civil society to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 general elections. Gandhi is going to meet organizations and individuals working for different sections of society before his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Some Congress leaders have started discussions with civil society members. Yogendra Yadav, Megha Patekar and other individuals and organizations have been contacted. The rest of the people are also being contacted and invited to the August 22 meeting which is proposed in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi wants to meet the common people to build a narrative against the Modi government at the Centre, said sources.

The Congress leader will bring up the issues in his speeches relating to the alleged misuse of constitutional institutions, unemployment, division in society, farmers’ issues and the state of the economy.

A separate logo, website and literature have also been prepared for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be launched on August 23.