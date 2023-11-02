Congress to unveil ‘minority declaration’ soon: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Shabbir Ali, a former minister and the head of the Minority Declaration Draft Committee, said that the Congress Party is about to reveal its Minority Declaration.

This declaration focuses on the Minority Sub-Plan and suggests allocating a substantial sum of Rs. 5,000 crores for this purpose.

Shabbir Ali spoke about this at Gandhi Bhavan, addressing the media. He stressed that if the Congress Party wins the elections, they will work on legally expanding the reservations for Muslims and that they are also committed to protecting the existing 4 percent reservation that benefits minority communities.

The statement also pointed out the track record of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who promised a 12 percent reservation for Muslims a decade ago but has not taken concrete action, leading to criticism.

He warns about the potential removal of the current 4 percent reservation for Muslims by the BJP, if they come to power, raised questions about the moral stance of other parties like BRS and Majlis, who seek support from minority voters.

Shabbir Ali challenged the AIMIM to field a candidate against Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, who has committed blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The Congress Party is set to release its final list of candidates in the coming days, and Shabbir Ali mentioned that the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress Party will decide where he will contest in the elections.

The Minority Declaration remains a key priority for the party as they prepare for the upcoming political contest.