Congress to walk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, gherao PM’s house on Aug 5

The Indian national congress announced a nationwide massive protest on August 5 against the rising prices of commodities, unemployment, and the Agnipath scheme in the county.

In Delhi, the party MPs will hold “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan” from Parliament to register their protest over the issues. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leadership will participate in “PM House gherao” on the same day.

The “record-breaking” inflation level coupled with “huge” increase in the prices of many essential commodities, particularly pulses, edible oil, LPG, petrol and diesel has burdened the common people to an “intolerable extent”, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said in a letter to the party’s state and district units.

“Taking our uncompromising protest against the record-breaking price rise and unemployment forward, the Congress party has decided to observe massive nationwide protest on August 5,” the AICC General Secretary added.

This comes amid the ruling government’s reluctance to hold a parliamentary discussion over it, despite the opposition’s protests. A large number of members were suspended from the parliament for protesting and disrupting the proceedings within the first two weeks of the Monsoon session.