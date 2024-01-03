Congress uses Praja Palana to make way into AIMIM’s bastion

Hyderabad: The Congress party city unit is trying to derive benefit of the Abhaya Hastham Praja Palana program launched on December 28 in the Old City. The party is using the program to increase its presence in the AIMIM bastion of Hyderabad parliamentary segment.

Since the launch of the program on December 28, the Congress leaders have been visiting the Praja Palana centres and meeting the people. In some places in Nampally, the Congress party leaders set up help desks for people. The party workers are in jubilant mood after the party came to power after nearly ten years and hope to make a mark in the local politics.

Nevertheless, the AIMIM cadre are holding their fort and in some places skirmishes are reported. In Nampally, Moosa AIMIM leader and Congress workers in Humayunnagar quarrelled at a centre prompting the intervention of the police. The AIMIM leader complained the Congress party workers should not sit inside the centre.

In Sultanshahi, the situation was worrisome, Mujeebullah Shareef Charminar congress candidate and AIMIM local leaders at Sultan Shahi clashed when Congress leaders went to a centre to review the progress of the programme. The police intervened and dispersed them. Similar complaints poured from elsewhere in the city.

The parliament election scheduled later in the year and GHMC elections after a couple of years will see more fireworks between two political parties.