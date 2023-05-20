Congress veteran Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka’s 24th CM

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah has sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party’s thumping victory in the Assembly elections.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to Siddaramiah at the swearing-in ceremony held at the jam-packed Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

This is the same stadium where Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013 when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

The top brass of the Congress party including the Gandhi family members – Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge were present on the occasion.

The Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states including Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attended the event.

The party had also sent an invitation to numerous opposition parties and their leaders.

DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/OSGc7ck4tV — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and Farooq Abdullah were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Other opposition leaders who were present include Sharad Pawar, and Kamal Haasan.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan attends the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the ceremony, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah were seen holding each other’s hands in the air as a show of strength and unity.