Congress wants to end free power to Telangana farmers, claims KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, May 24, alleged the Congress government is attempting to end free power supply to Telangana farmers by introducing prepaid meters on agricultural motors and favouring private entities.

“This government is plotting to remove the existing meters in every household and replace them with prepaid meters,” he said.

His statements come a day after the Telangana cabinet decided to remove all existing meters and install prepaid meters in their place.

KTR’s appeal to public

The former Telangana IT minister recalled that before the 2023 Assembly elections, the BRS had warned the public that the free electricity scheme would be abolished if the Congress party came to power. “KCR had cautioned that meters would be installed at motor pumps and the electricity sector would be handed over to private entities under the guise of introducing prepaid meters,” he said.

“Despite immense pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to install these prepaid meters—even to the extent of withholding a loan of Rs 30,000 crore to the state government—KCR had stood his ground and refused to install them,” KTR said.

He urged the public to “pull the fuses” on the Congress party by ousting it before meters are installed on agricultural motors and before prepaid meters are introduced in every household.