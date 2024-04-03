Congress wants to turn Telangana into Rohingya hub: BJP MP D Arvind

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, alleged that the Congress government wants to turn Telangana into a hub for illegal Rohingya migrants.

His remarks come as a response to minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s declaration a day ago that his government will implement neither the CAA nor the NRC in the state.

Also Read Congress govt will not implement CAA or NRC in Telangana: Uttam

“How can Uttam officially announce that the state government will not implement CAA, NRC laws enacted by the Centre?… Congress leaders are making such statements to bag minority votes…Uttam’s remarks are intended to rouse religious enmity…Congress leaders’ remarks are disrespecting the constitution,” he said, addressing a press conference at the BJP’s office on Wednesday, April 3.

He further asked if the state government plans to implement ‘Article 786’ in Telangana.

“Uttam should immediately resign from his ministership…Just because Uttam grew a beard doesn’t mean he is secular. BJP is the original secular party,” he added.

Criticism over CAA & NRC laws

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India has sparked intense controversy due to its religious criteria for citizenship, favouring non-Muslims and excluding Muslims who face persecution in neighbouring countries.

Critics argue that the law violates India’s secular constitution by discriminating against Muslims and creating a two-tiered citizenship system.

The law’s implementation, alongside the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), raises concerns about the potential marginalization and deportation of Muslims.

Protests, violence, and legal challenges have ensued, highlighting deep divisions and fears of Hindu nationalism eroding India’s secular fabric.

Experts opine that the CAA’s exclusion of Muslims has intensified polarization and raised significant human rights and constitutional concerns.

The US government and the United Nations, along with various human rights bodies, have expressed concerns about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India.

The UN has labelled the CAA as “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” and raised issues about its compliance with international human rights obligations.

The US government has signalled reservations about the CAA, emphasizing the importance of religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities.

Additionally, human rights bodies like Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have criticized the CAA for being discriminatory and contrary to constitutional values and international human rights laws.