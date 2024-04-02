Congress govt will not implement CAA or NRC in Telangana: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies and Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government in Telangana would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Telangana.

Speaking at an Iftar party in Kodad on Tuesday, April 2, Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized that the return of the Congress party to power in Telangana has “reinstated democracy and secularism in the state.”

He said earlier under the previous BRS regime, the minorities faced “suppression and neglect”.

“None of the promises made with them, including 12% Muslim reservation, were honoured. They faced discrimination at all levels when BRS was in power,” he added.

KCR is pseudo secular: Uttam

He said KCR was a “pseudo-secular” that strengthened the roots of BJP and RSS in Telangana in the last ten years.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that only the Congress party could guarantee the continuance of secularism and democracy in India.

He said only Congress was capable of fighting the BJP at the national level. He said the return of BJP and Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third term would be a severe blow for the minorities, especially the Muslims.

“Despite fierce opposition, the BJP government has already implemented the CAA. If the BJP wins again, it will likely introduce the NRC and NPR. Therefore, to safeguard secularism in the country, people must support the Congress party. It is not just about who will be the next MP, but more crucially, who will be the next PM. If Modi is re-elected, he will dismantle the secular fabric. However, if Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, he will uphold secularism and democracy,” he emphasised.

‘TDP, BRS cannot be trusted’: Uttam

He said regional parties like BRS and TDP “cannot be trusted” as they can align with the BJP anytime for their own personal interests.

Citing an instance, he said TDP came out of the NDA for the 2018 elections and later rejoined the BJP-led alliance. Similarly, he said BRS has been a “secret ally” of the BJP in Telangana, and soon, it will make its friendship an open affair.

The minister informed that the Congress party has already initiated welfare schemes for minorities in Telangana. He said that, as promised, the budget for minorities’ welfare will be increased to Rs 4,000 crore, and a sub-plan for minorities will also be introduced after the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the Congress government, within 100 days of coming to power, completed the nominations on all the institutions related to minority welfare.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government has made elaborate arrangements for the holy month of Ramzan across Telangana.

He said shops and establishments were allowed to stay open till late at night, and all government employees were permitted to leave an hour earlier for the Iftar.

He said that the last “Ashra” of Ramzan has begun, and the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the next 7-8 days. Wishing all a Happy Eid-ul-Fitr in advance, he asked the Muslims to pray for the growth and prosperity of the nation, especially Telangana.