Congress War room raid: Telangana HC stays police notice to three

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday stayed the police notice to three persons who were detained from the Congress war room for allegedly making defamatory posts regarding chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

The three persons were served notice of appearance before the police, under section 41 of the Criminal Procedure code (CrPc). They were detained and released after the Congress party sought their production in court as per the Habeas Corpus petition.

Justice K Surender passed the stay order after hearing the pleas of the three accused Ishank Sharma, Prashant Tatineni and Manda Sripratap. The judge stayed the further process that may follow after 41-A notices and posted the case to December 23 for pronouncing an order on the validity of 41-A notices.

Appearing for the defendants, counsel CV Mohan Reddy stated that the three men were booked for no reason. However, the public prosecutor argued that the accused were assigned the task to defame the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members.

“Their task was to prepare video scoops against BRS leadership and propagate them in the name of ‘Telangana galam’. They made a defamatory scoop in the name of ‘Mayabazar’ against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha.”

He further stated that the accused have been charged with sections 505-B and 469 for making defamatory videos by morphing photos, etc.

The defence counsel said, “Their names were not in the FIR which was registered a month after the receipt of the complaint.” He further sought compensation of Rs 20 claiming illegal detention of the accused, reported the Times of India.